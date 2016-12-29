Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami exits house after Rohan slaps him

Melodrama touches new levels inside the Bigg Boss as Rohan Mehra slaps Om Swamiji during a task and soon after, Swamiji exits the house.

Manveer and Rohan are the contenders for the captaincy. Bigg Boss ask them to compete via a flower-bed task. A mud bed is placed in the garden area and the duo are allotted two different set of flowers – Rohan (purple) and Manveer (pink). After the buzzer rings, Manveer and Rohan have to plant the flowers on the mud bed and cover it with their share of flowers.

They are given two hours to cover it. When there are just 10 minutes left, Bigg Boss informs them. Trying to ensure the other one does not win, Manveer and Rohan start plucking each other’s flowers and throwing it out. Swamiji barges in and starts plucking Rohan’s flowers.

Manu, Gaurav, and other housemates ask him to stop but he continues doing so. On repeating it for the second time, Rohan gets agitated and slaps him.

While Rohan is upset with the violence, he asks Bigg Boss to let him leave the show. He adds that he doesn't care about breaking the Rs 2-crore contract with Bigg Boss makers and simply wants to leave.

However it is Swamiji who has to leave the house soon.

