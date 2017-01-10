Bigg Boss 10 poll: Who should be evicted from the show?

Bigg Boss 10 is nearing its end and through the season, the reality show has seen its fair share of controversies and fights. While Om Swamiji hogged the limelight when for all controversies, participants like Bani Judge, Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut aren’t far behind. It is also the time to ask you about the participants. Who would you want to be evicted from the show?

With Swamiji being thrown out of the house after an ugly fight with Bani and Rohan, no further evictions were made this weekend. Salman Khan announced that the previous nominations will be carried forward. That makes Bani, Rohan, Nitibha, Lopamudra and Monalisa stand in the danger zone.

Here’s a look at the participants as they stand now in the show:

Monalisa



Her equation with Manu Punjabi is wonderful and that should help her stay on. However, she placed herself on the last rank during a task on Monday. Should that be reason enough for her to be out of the game already?

Nitibha Kaul



Nitibha has had a rather dull journey on Bigg Boss despite her many attempts to create chaos and gain footage.She has not really made any contribution to add to the entertainment quotient of the show. Will that make her the least favourite contestant this week?

Bani Judge



One of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 10, Bani played it dormant initially, so much so that even Salman Khan had to pull her up along with other celebs. Not new to reality shows, Bani soon buckled up and has been the centre of several controversies in the Bigg Boss house. From flirting with Gaurav Chopra to fighting with Lopamdura Raut and Priyanka Jagga, she has done it all to stay in the game.Will she survive this week’s eviction?

Rohan Mehra



TV actor Rohan Mehra has had a chaotic week inside the house with his fights with Swamiji and the latest altercations with Lopa. Will he stay in the game to fight it out?

Lopamudra Raut



After Salman Khan scolded her, Lopamudra’s friendship with Rohan has turned soar -- does that mean she is changing colours or is she seeing things in true light now?

