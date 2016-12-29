Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga reacts to her brother’s claims of her miscarriage

Priyanka Jagga, who was made to leave the Bigg Boss house last weekend, has addressed her brother’s claims that she suffered a miscarriage inside the house. In an interview with Spotboye.com, Priyanka said that she wasn’t pregnant and did not have a miscarriage on the reality show.

Her brother, Sameer Jagga said in a post on Facebook and to Bollywoodlife that Priyanka suffered a miscarriage on the show and that was the reason she was asked to leave. He also added that the miscarriage was the reason why a gynecologist was called inside the house.

However, Priyanka has now refuted all his claims. “That’s utter rubbish. Firstly, I was not pregnant. Yes I had a gynaecological problem and I was bleeding, but there was no miscarriage. I was advised bed rest and hence I could not carry out many tasks. I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t keep my dress in the store room. But no fellow contestant was co-operating with me for even 2 days. Then, I was told that I had to dance as Salman’s birthday was round the corner. Tell me, how could that have been possible in the condition I was in?”

She was thrown out of the show, in a melodramatic and eventful episode this Saturday, when host Salman Khan asked her to leave “his house”. Salman was chiding Priyanka for misbehaving with Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi. When she continued answering him back, Salman was irked and even threatened that he wouldn’t appear on Colors channel, if she appears in any of their shows.

