Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra should be evicted, say HT readers

As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 inches closer to the grand finale, the list of contestants gets slimmer because they will now be evicted mid-week.

The reality show has seen its share of controversies in season 10. While Om Swamiji hogged the limelight for the duration of his stay, Bani Judge, Rohan Mehra and Lopamudra Raut aren’t too far behind.

COLORS conducts its own voting (which determines who stays and who goes), but every week, we ask Hindustan Times readers to vote for the participant they would like to see kicked out of the show, and the verdict is out!

Based on your votes, it would seem like it’s Rohan Mehra’s turn to be shown the door this week.

Of the 5,345 people who took the poll, a whopping 61.31 percent want Rohan Mehra to leave the show while only 38.69 percent voted for Bani Judge’s elimination.

The eviction will be aired on Wednesday night.

If Rohan is evicted, that would leave Bani, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar and Lopamudra Raut in the game.

