Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra voted out of the show, Lopa starts crying

Popular television actor Rohan Mehra has been evicted from Bigg Boss 10. Rohan left the house just four days before the grand finale of the ongoing reality show.

Rohan was evicted around 2am. It was mid-night eviction, a release said.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor received less votes as compared to Bani Judge. Earlier host Salman Khan had announced that only four contestants will enter the finale.

After Rohan was evicted, his friend Lopamudra Raut was sad and even started crying.

During his stint in the house Rohan became a talking point after he slapped another contestant Swami Om.

Besides this, he shared a great equation with Lopamudra Raut.

The fight for the trophy is between two celebs Lopamudra Raut and Bani J and two commoners Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

