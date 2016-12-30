Bigg Boss 10: Rohan wants to quit after Swamiji returns to the house

TV actor Rohan Mehra’s stint in Bigg Boss 10 may soon be over: Not because he’s going to be chucked out of the reality show, but because he wants to be out voluntarily. He had a fight with Om Swamiji during a task on Thursday’s episode, and said he will soon talk to his father and lawyer to sort out his exit from the show.

Here are the highlights from Thursday’s episode:

Rohan wants to quit



After his fight with Swamiji, Bigg Boss announced that Rohan was the culprit and nominated him for the rest of the season. Rohan locked himself in the toilet and removed his mike, breaking the rules of the show. Rohan said that he wants to talk to his dad and lawyer to sort out his exit from the show. However, Bigg Boss refused to allow any contact outside the house. The episode ended with Rohan still in the washroom and Bigg Boss announcing that “strict measures” might be taken if Rohan continues with his protest.

Did Rohan slap Swamiji?



While Rohan and Manveer were trying their best to win the captaincy, things turned ugly when Swamiji interfered. While Swamiji pushed Rohan aside, Gaurav Chopra tried to stop him from interfering. It ended with Swamiji claiming that Rohan slapped him. Not the one to let go, Rohan also started crying foul over Swamiji’s behaviour.

Swamiji leaves house, only for a few hours



Om Swamiji started crying after the tussle with Rohan and claimed Gaurav Chopra and Rohan hurt him. A doctor was sent inside and Swamiji was taken out of the house for medical help. Bigg Boss assured captain Manveer Gujjar that Swamiji would be soon back in the house.

