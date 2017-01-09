 Bigg Boss 10: Salman and the makers would have killed me had I not followed their script, says Om | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 10: Salman and the makers would have killed me had I not followed their script, says Om

Jan 09, 2017
Swamiji was kicked out of Bigg Boss 10 after an ugly fight with Bani and Rohan.

Om Swamiji, who was kicked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house after an ugly fight with Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge, has claimed he was asked to ‘act’ inside the Bigg Boss house and that all of his antics were scripted as he was drugged.

While giving an interview to ANI, the self proclaimed godman said, “I was threatened by Salman Khan and the makers to follow their script and commands, else they would have got me killed by the inmates. These people used to give me drugs in the name of medicines. On the day when I entered the Bigg Boss house, I was given something to drink which had drugs. Since then, my mental health was such that I started saying whatever the script read.”

That’s not it! Justifying and boasting about his ‘acting’ skills on the show, Swami went on to say that the Dabangg star himself had once called him the ‘biggest superstar’. “After a certain task, Salman was so impressed by my acting skills that he told me I’m a better actor than him or even Amitabh Bachchan,” he said.

After creating enough hullabaloo in the house, Om Swami is still not leaving any stone unturned in grabbing limelight through his antics.

