Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan and his New Year special performances

Only Salman Khan can bring some sanity and fun to the madhouse that Bigg Boss is right now. Saturday’s episode will begin with a spectacular performance by him welcoming the new year in a grand fashion. And keeping their differences aside, the contestants join the Bollywood actor in the celebration with full fervour.

There will be many guests who will attend in the New Year special Weekend Ka Vaar including Karishma Tanna, Vindoo Dara Singh and Bharti Singh.

The most exciting segment is when Salman enters the Bigg Boss house. He anchors a game wherein he awards titles to the contestants. While Om Swamiji is awarded the ‘Footage King’ title, Bani Judge and Gaurav Chopra share the ‘Kehna Kya Chate Ho’ honours.

Reports also suggest that Lokesh Kumari Sharma, who was evicted from the show, will be back on the show with Salman.

Catch all the drama at 10:30pm weeknights on Colors.

