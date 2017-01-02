Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan justifies Rohan’s punishment, slams Swamiji

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 lived up to its reputation as India’s most melodramatic and over-the-top reality show on Sunday: The weekend episode had the superstar host justifying Bigg Boss’ decision to punish Rohan Mehra for his fight with Om Swamiji, and foes-turned-friends, Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut complimenting each other.

Here are some highlights from the show’s Sunday episode:

Salman Khan justifies Bigg Boss’ decision of nominating Rohan



As Rohan continued to sulk and explained his side of the story, Salman reminded him that since his move of attacking Om was a planned one, it can’t be justified. He also questioned Lopa on her decision to support Rohan when she had not even witnessed the fight. He pointed out that she blindly supported Rohan and it eventually made him look weak and feeble.

Bani and Lopa compliment each other



Salman asked Bani and Lopamudra to compliment each other. While Lopa’s compliments were more like a taunt, Bani’s compliments seemed genuine. Lopa said, “Bani is very disciplined and ensures her routine of gym and diet is not disrupted. She doesn’t even care what happens around.” Bani, on the other hand, said, “Lopa is very caring for her friends.”



Manveer’s expectation from Gaurav



Gaurav Chopra asked Manveer why he expected a lot from him and Manveer replied that Gaurav has always come across as a sensible and judicious person but his dawdling responses were uncalled for.

Salman slams Swamiji



Moving towards the highlights of the luxury budget Igloo task, Salman slammed Om Swamiji for stripping off his clothes on national television and troubling Rohan, Manveer Gujjar and Manu Punjabi during the luxury budget task. He also underlined the fact that Swamiji knows how to make every task all about himself and ruins it completely for the other housemates.

