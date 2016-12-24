Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan kicks Priyanka Jagga out, threatens to quit

The fate of Bigg Boss contestants lies in the hands of the viewers, who vote to save their favourites every week. But in an unprecedented move on Saturday’s episode, host Salman Khan will personally kick Priyanka Jagga, a controversial contestant, out of the show.

Priyanka was the first person to have been evicted from the show’s tenth season - in the very first week. But she returned as a wild card entry later. Along with Swami Om, her antics inside the house have been controversial - from abusive behaviour to crass comments.

On numerous weekend episodes, Salman has taken it upon himself to knock some sense into the duo, but to no avail. Now, it seems like he has finally run out of patience. In a preview of Saturday’s episode, COLORS teased a never-before-seen event: The eviction of a contestant by the host Salman Khan.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, @BeingSalmanKhan evicts a contestant himself! #BB10WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/8EaC1UO1h8 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 24, 2016

It is being reported that the official reason for Priyanka’s eviction will be her ill health, as per her brother’s Facebook post. But it is also being speculated that her comments on co-contestant Manu Punjabi’s recently-deceased mother caused Salman to make the move.

Read more

DNA reports that Salman even threatened to quit the show were she not thrown out. The report goes on to say that his conditions include a complete ban on Priyanka Jagga not only from Bigg Boss, but from future COLORS projects as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more