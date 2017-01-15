Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan’s advice changed my life, says Nitibha Kaul after elimination

Commoner Nitibha Kaul could not cross the 13th week inside the Bigg Boss 10 house and was shown the door Saturday evening after she received minimum number of votes this week.,

The Kashmiri girl entered the house as a common man contestant carrying a lot confidence to make it big on the show. Having quit a high-profile job at Google, Nitibha had put a lot of things at stake to be a part of this reality show, a media release said.

“My journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been quite amazing and adventurous. The love and support that I have received from the show is tremendous. Having survived for 13 weeks is a testimony to the fact that the audience saw something in me that was entertaining,” Nitibha said.

Nitibha shared a good equation with Manveer Gujjar during her stay inside the house. (Colors)

“Not only did I learn washing, cooking and other household chores during my stay, but also learned a lot of things about life and human nature. Moreover, I will always cherish the words of advice that Salmanji (Salman Khan) gave us every weekend that changed my viewpoint towards life, “ she added.

She made many connections during her stay in the Bigg Boss house but her chemistry with Manveer Gurjar became the highlight of the season. However, their friendship turned sour and they engaged in frequent fights, said the release. “I would like to see Manveer as the winner of the show as he is representing the ‘common man’ very gracefully and has put his heart and soul in the game,” she added.

When it came to performing tasks, Nitibha always failed to showcase her prowess and would lose, it added.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is aired on Colors channel.

