Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite for Raees on the show

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Raees, will soon visit the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 to promote the film.

Shah Rukh and Salman recreated their famous Karan Arjun moment when they appeared together on an episode of the ninth season of Bigg Boss in 2015, when Shah Rukh was there to promote Dilwale with Kajol.

They will shoot together again for the semi-final episode of Bigg Boss 10 on January 20 on the show’s sets in Lonavala, read a statement from Colors channel.

Shah Rukh and Salman’s recently co-hosted the 23rd annual Star Screen Awards 2016.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and the several illegal activities that followed. In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of the bootlegger Raees.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. It is slated to release on January 25, 2017.

