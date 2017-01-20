Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om to attend finale, Salman Khan to boycott?

Bigg Boss 10, is gearing up for the grand finale episode of the season that will be held by January end. The showmakers have certainly got more footage than they could have asked for from two so-called ‘commoners’, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga. They created so much chaos, they had to be kicked out of the show, following different incidences of violence.

However, despite all the drama and weird, irrational claims that Swami Om has made ever since coming out of the house and Salman’s warning, the self-proclaimed Godman is likely to attend the finale.

Now, a report in Bollywood Life suggests that Salman has said he will boycott the finale if Swami Om attended the event. It is a norm for Bigg Boss to invite all the contestants of the current season (even those voted out through the season) and some previous contestants to the finale.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the reports.

