Bigg Boss 10: Swamiji is innocent for Manu and Manveer

A day after Salman Khan spread cheer inside the Bigg Boss 10 house by doing away with the dreaded weekend evictions, it was a rather quiet Monday for the surviving contestants of the reality show. On last night’s episode, Manveer Gujjar gifted an empty box to Om Swamiji for his birthday and told Bani that she is yet to show her real self to the world.

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode:

Manu and Manveer call Swamiji an innocent kid



Manveer Gujjar gifted an empty box to Swamiji, calling it his birthday gift. After the latter accepted the gift, Manu Punjabi and Manveer were seen discussing Swamiji among themselves: They call him innocent, but weird. Manu said he would have been the second “Jagga” had he not been innocent.

Swamiji and his ‘love’



Swamiji’s melodrama continued even on Monday’s episode: He started crying when Monalisa allowed him to touch her head for some time. He said he always wanted “love” but never got it. He then told her that Mona was the only person inside the house who has allowed him to touch her head.

Manveer tells Bani that Bigg Boss 10 won’t let people discover her



Manveer told Bani that she is restricting herself, hence people will not get to know the real Bani through Bigg Boss 10. They get into a heated discussion where Bani said she is behaving like herself. Manveer said she spends her day simply eating, sleeping and with Gaurav.

