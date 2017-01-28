Bigg Boss 10: Swamiji, Priyanka Jagga and other big fights of the season

The final countdown to the Bigg Boss 10 has begun. Salman Khan, who hosts the show, will soon announce the winner of the 10th season of Bigg Boss. It is only apt that before the winner is announced, we do a recap of all the controversies and fights that spiced up the show in the last three months.





The show was more about fights and controversies, some outright shocking. But then, its concept makes it ride on them. From fights involving Priyanka Jagga and Swamiji Om to Bani Judge, which were the most bitter and annoying fights this season? Here’s a lowdown:

Priyanka Jagga



When Priyanka Jagga returned as a wild card entry, she was irritated to find that Monalisa, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar had become friends. (Colors)

One of the two biggest troublemakers this season, Priyanka Jagga, had differences with almost every one inside the house. She was the first person to be voted out but only after she had managed to create enough controversies just within a week. After she returned as a wild card entry, she often locked horns with Monalisa (Antara Biswas) and Bani. She even had war of words with ‘good friend’ Manu Punjabi and her ‘adopted dad’ Swamiji.

Swami Om



Swami Om was the most weird among all the contestants in this season. (Colors)

He is the second most-controversial contestant on Bigg Boss 10. His fights were not limited to verbal ones as he often got physical during his stay. He had ugly fights with Bani, Monalisa, Manu, Manveer, Priyanka and literally every one else in the house. Perhaps his worst fights were with Rohan Mehra and Bani. He even tried choked Rohan during a task, who, in turn, had slapped him. He crossed all limits when he threw his urine on Bani during a task.Bigg Boss had to throw him out of the house for the disgusting behaviour.

Bani Judge



Bani minded her own business in the early days of her Bigg Boss journey but soon began fighting later on, especially when Lopamudra was at the other end. (Colors)

Reality TV star Bani was not as rogue as fans would like to believe. She loves working on her body and maintaining a good physique but she was not one to jump into fights. However, when constantly irritated by Lopamudra Raut and Priyanka, the worst of Bani came out. During the courtroom task, Manu lost his temper when Bani said he should go to jail. He accused her of a past incident where, during a fight with Swamiji, she had pushed him, adding that she wasn’t right in doing so. Manu also mentioned how Bani was once sleeping when there was something wrong being spoken about him. Bani was shocked to hear all this and a heated discussion ensues. Manu added that Bani that she was reacting for the sake of footage when Swamiji said mean things about her mother. The statement infuriated her further. She remarked how it was weird that someone who lost his mother recently could even imagine such things.

Manu Punjabi



There was a time when ‘good friends’ Manu and Manveer got into a fight over Monalisa. (Colors)

Not one to pick fights, Manu Punjabi, however, did not stay silent when his feelings were hurt. During a task, Manveer was upset with Monalisa when she didn’t empty Gaurav’s test tube. Manu, who was fond of Monalisa, got upset with Manveer and started fighting with him. He asked Manveer to sort things out with Mona but Manveer flatly said his “understanding is beyond Mona”. Infuriated, Manu retorted telling him that life-long differences have been created between them. Of course, the duo continue to be good friends even as the show is about to end but at that time, there was a big dent in their relationship.

Lokesh Kumari Sharma



Lokesh had a fun-filled journey inside the house but the tiring tasks led her to a fight. (Colors)

One of the cutest entertainers in Bigg Boss 10, Lokesh was evicted quite early in the show. However, she too had a minor scuffle with Navin Prakash. During one of the captaincy tasks, Navin had destroyed Lokesh’s blocks which got her really angry. Some heated words followed after which Navin had charged towards her but, thankfully, she was protected by other participants.

Gaurav Chopra



Gaurav Chopra had his own set of friends in the house and mostly avoided tussles. (Colors)

The TV actor was arguably the most well-behaved contestant on this season. Bigg Boss, nonetheless, puts the housemates in the worst of spots and even Gaurav was seen locking horns with Priyanka. When she attacked Monalisa and Nitibha Kaul during a task, Gaurav could not stop himself from lashing out at her.

Manveer Gujjar



Manveer Gujjar is one of the strongest contenders of the show this year. (Colors)

Manveer had a major fight with Rohan during a task when the latter labelled him as a coward. Manveer could not contain himself and charged towards the actor. Thankfully, the other housemates managed to stop him from hitting Rohan.

