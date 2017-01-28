Bigg Boss 10: The sweetest, most wholesome things that happened this season

When you think of Bigg Boss, geniality and selflessness may just be the last words to cross your mind. However, such is not the case.

In the latest season of the popular reality show, which ends on Sunday night, there were quite a few instances of unadulterated wholesomeness that perhaps didn’t get as much attention as they deserved.

So to give you hope that good things can come even from the most unexpected places, here are a few moments of loving and caring straight from the house of Bigg Boss:

Salman Khan defends Mona Lisa against Swami Om

It was not hidden from anyone this season that Swami Om did not think very highly of women. He would comment on the length of their skirts or the way they would interact with men. He once said some things about Manu and Mona that hurt her deeply. The very next day, on ‘Weekend Ka War’, host Salman Khan pulled him up and told him to not do such things. He told him what women wear and do is none of his concern. “If their parents, brothers or anyone has no problem with it, who are you to say anything,” he told him firmly, bringing a smile to Mona’s face on finally being shown some support.

Karan shreds a picture of his wife for Rohan

Karan Mehra was the sweetest guy on the show this season. Not only would he always stay miles away from confrontation, he also did all that was in his power to protect Rohan from trouble. In an episode, where the contestants were asked to do emotionally scarring tasks to save their friends from getting nominated for eviction, Karan shredded a picture of his wife for Rohan.

It was not easy for him at all. He got the picture as a Diwali present but shredded it anyway for his co-star from Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai without a second thought. Rohan later rushed to his side, touched his feet and said “I have done this a lot of times on the serial, but now I am doing it for real...Papa.”

Nitibha teaches Swami Om some catwalk

While he may have given all the housemates some really tough time, Swami Om often got a lot of love in return. Nitibha even taught him how to walk like a model on one episode!

Check them out in this video:

Vikrant proposes to Mona Lisa

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss called Mona Lisa in the activity area. She is completely taken aback to find Vikrant waiting for her. Vikrant went down on his knee and proposed to her! Later, Bigg Boss announced that he will take complete responsibility of their wedding, which happened inside the house itself.

Gaurav takes Bani on a dinner date

The relationship between Bani and Gaurav would confuse the brightest of minds. One time, they fought so hard, Gaurav ran out of ways to make up with her. However, Bigg Boss came around with help and gave Gaurav a chance to take anyone on a dinner date with himself. Of course, he chose Bani. She finally accepted his offer and rewarded him with a smile.

Follow @htshowbiz for more