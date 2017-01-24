Bigg Boss 10: When Salman Khan taught Ahil how to host the show

Bigg Boss played host to a very special guest recently: None other than Salman Khan’s sister and brother-in-law Ayush’s son Ahil. The family had dropped in to meet the superstar host on the reality show’s sets.

Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge, who were also shooting with Salman, were delighted to meet Ahil and were seen playing with him.

When Jacqueline tried to hold him in her arms, he fiddled with the cord of her mike with an innocent smile on his face.

While Salman was hosting the show, he held Ahil and took him on the stage. The star asked Ahil if he would like to host Bigg Boss along with him.

Salman also handed over a hand mic to Ahil and taught him to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode.

Channel sources, however, have confirmed that Ahil’s visit will not be aired.

