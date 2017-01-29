Bigg Boss 10: When the show failed to impress despite stooping low

The tenth season of Bigg Boss has not been very fruitful for the makers — as per BARC ratings, the show has not made it to the top five most-watched Hindi entertainment shows even once. And desperate times seem to have forced Bigg Boss into desperate measures. From allowing rude and violent contestants (Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga) to stay in the show to arranging a real marriage (Monalisa and Vikrant) inside the house, the makers tried everything in the book (and more) to grab eyeballs. Sadly, they stooped too low in the process and yet, failed to get the much-coveted ratings.

Read more

Bigg Boss which started in 2007 with Arshad Warsi as the host, is an Indian adaptation of the British TV show Big Brother. The show climbed on the TRP scale, slowly and steadily up until the fourth season when Salman Khan was roped in as the host for the first time that doubled the ratings. But the next year (2011) when Salman was not the host the ratings dropped. The Bollywood superstar was back as the anchor for the sixth season and has been hosting the show ever since. The ratings, however, have been sliding and the trend has continued in the current season.

After seeing a major dip in the viewership (TRP, TAM and BARC ratings over the past few years), Bigg Boss makers decided to give a new twist to the celebrity show and opened the gates of the house to commoners. Bigg Boss invited the audience — the common man — to apply for and become contestants on the show. After several auditions, they decided to field eight commoners against the seven final celeb contestants on Bigg Boss 10. Navin Prakash, Lokesh Kumari Sharma, Priyanka Jagga, Nitibha Kaul, Akansha Sharma, Swami Om, Manveer Gujjar and Manu Punjabi.

Two contestants — Om Swamiji and Priyanka Jagga have been in and out of the house thrice and both were voted out twice. However, it appeared that Bigg Boss wanted to ensure better ratings, thanks to all the drama (and violence) that both Priyanka and Swamiji provide.

Read more

After Salman Khan kicked Priyanka out of the show on the Christmas Day episode, Swamiji created a chaos inside the house during a captaincy task. Instead of punishing him, Bigg Boss nominated for eviction — TV actor Rohan Mehra — for the entire season.

It was not before Swami gave yet another TRP-driven episode (when he threw his pee on Bani Judge) that the makers ejected him.

Read more

Despite all this, the show failed to make it to the top five shows in Hindi General Entertainment section even a once, according to BARC India. Reportedly, the best Bigg Boss 10 got was when it made it to the top 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more