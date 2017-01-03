Bigg Boss 10: Who should be eliminated from the show this week?

After the sudden eviction of TV actor Gaurav Chopra from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 10, the housemates were shocked and disappointed. But Bigg Boss doesn’t allow the contestants to ponder over evictions much - the nominations are lined up for the next day.

Monday’s nominations have put everyone except Manveer Gujjar and Manu Punjabi in the danger zone. As Colors seeks votes for your favourite contestant, we simply ask you to vote for the person you want kicked out of the show:

Monalisa



Her equation with Manu Punjabi is wonderful and she even nominated herself for evictions this week. Should that be reason enough for her to be out of the game already?

Bani Judge



One of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss, Bani played it dormant initially and even Salman Khan had to chide her along with other celebs to be active in the house. Not new to reality shows, Bani soon buckled up and has been the centre of several controversies that happen frequently inside the Bigg Boss house. From flirting with Gaurav Chopra to fighting with Lopamdura Raut and Priyanka Jagga, she has done it all to stay in the game.Will she survive this week’s eviction?

Nitibha Kaul



Nitibha has had a rather dull journey on Bigg Boss despite her many attempts to create chaos and gain footage.She has not really made any contribution to add to the entertainment quotient of the show. Will that make her the least favourite contestant this week?

Rohan Mehra



TV actor Rohan Mehra has had a chaotic week inside the house with his fights with Om Swamiji and the latest altercations with Lopa. Will he stay in the game to fight it out?

Om Swamiji



His antics, lies and fights have annoyed lot of contestants in the house. Should he continue with his dramatics?

Lopamudra



After Salman Khan chided her, Lopamudra’s friendship with Rohan has turned soar - does that mean she is changing colours or is she seeing things in true light now?

