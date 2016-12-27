Bigg Boss 10: Who should be kicked out of the show now?

After Salman Khan declared that there were no evictions on Christmas weekend, it was a relief for Bani Judge, Monalisa and Gaurav Chopra who were nominated for eliminations last week. With the same nominations being carried over for this week, they remain in danger.

As the channel seeks votes for your favourite contestants, HT offers you a chance to vote for the participant you want to be kicked out of the show.

Monalisa



Monalisa is a Bhojpuri star.

This Bhojpuri star, who is also known as Antara Biswas, has had an eventful journey inside the Bigg Boss. Quite early on the show, she found great friends in Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar. The equations changed for a week when Manu was out of the house but things got better after he returned. She has had her own share of fights and struggles inside the house, especially with Bani and Swamiji. Her nomination, actually, came after she was heard begging the audience that she did not want to stay inside the house anymore. Will her wish be granted?

Bani Judge



Bani Judge is one of the strongest contestant of the show.

One of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss, Bani has had a roller-coaster ride on the show. She made her opinions clear, fought for her own views, and also performed her best during the tasks. She shared a good rapport with Gaurav Chopra but the relationship soured after a while.

Gaurav Chopra

Otherwise well-behaved, Gaurav has had fights with Manveer and Manu Punjabi.

TV actor Gaurav Chopra has been one of the most well-behaved contestants in the house. However, he still had his own share of fights, mainly with Manveer and Manu.

Take the poll:

Follow @htshowbiz for more