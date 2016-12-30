Bigg Boss 10: Why is Gaurav Chopra going to jail with Swamiji?

After Thursday’s fights and tasks, Om Swamiji is finally sent to jail, but not for his behaviour towards Rohan Mehra. Captain Manveer Gujjar gets to sentence two contestants to jail and he names Gaurav Chopra and Swamiji.

Manveer talks about Swamiji’s behaviour during the captaincy task. He mentions later that Gaurav talks about taking stand but doesn’t do the required things. Eventually, Gaurav and Swamiji are sent to the jail.

Later, Bigg Boss introduces a new task, Manveer Ki Adaalat, giving a chance to Gaurav and Swamiji to leave the jail after presenting their case in the court. Manveer is the judge, Rohan is Gaurav’s advocate while Manu represents Swamiji

The advocates have to justify their client’s behaviour and convince Manveer to release them. The final decision lies with Manveer of course. Rohan discusses Gaurav and Swamiji’s fight and defends him.

Defending Swamiji, Manu points out that Rohan inappropriately attacked an old person like him and hence he is not to be blamed for anything. They also talk about the ‘igloo task’ and how Swamiji tried to strangle Rohan in order to make Manveer or Manu win.

During the courtroom task, Bani says Manu should go to jail after which he loses his temper. He accuses Bani of a past incident wherein during the fight with Swamiji, she had pushed him, and adds that she wasn’t correct in doing so. Manu also mentions how Bani was once sleeping when there was something very wrong being spoken about him. Bani is shocked to hear all this and a heated discussion ensues between the two. Manu tells Bani that she was reacting for the sake of footage when Swamiji said mean things about her mom.

Earlier in the day, Rohan finally agrees to wear the mike and get back in the game. Quite upset about the entire fiasco, Rohan talks to Lopamudra. He is heard talking about taking a stand against Swamiji before he leaves the Bigg Boss house.

What agitates Lopamudra is Swamiji listening to their conversation and even interrupting in between. Lopa loses her cool and shouts at him but he continues to talk against them. Annoyed Lopa turns around and the two get into a big fight.

