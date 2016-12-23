Bigg Boss 10: Why is Mona whispering to Manu Punjabi after her boyfriend’s exit?

It’s family time in Bigg Boss 10: On Thursday’s episode, some family members of the contestants remaining in the reality show were allowed inside the house, and, as expected, it was a roller coaster ride. While Priyanka Jagga’s kids calmed down things, peace was shattered when Monalisa’s boyfriend came in.

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 10.

Monalisa and Manu



Mona started crying after she saw her boyfriend Vikrant. (Colors)

After Monalisa’s boyfriend, Bhojpuri actor Vikram Singh Rajput, slammed her and Manu Punjabi for speaking ill about him, Mona and Manu were seen discussing his surprise visit to the house. While Manu started on an abusive tone, Mona first stopped him but was seen whispering to him even as she kept a hand on the mike. Bigg Boss later punished them for covering the mike while speaking. What was it that she had to say but didn’t want anyone else to hear? Vikrant was upset over Mona’s friendship with Manu and even said that their six-month-old friendship had ruined his eight-year-old relationship!

Later, Manu told Manveer Gujjar that Vikram was upset he danced with Mona, but he is fine when she works in Bhojpuri films.

Rohan, Gaurav meet brothers



Gaurav with his brother Raghav. (Colors)

Gaurav Chopra’s brother Raghav visited the house and told him that he was doing well. He also added that since Gaurav doesn’t need the show to prove anything, he should simply chill and have fun. “Stress lene ka nahi, dene ka,” he said. Rohan also met his brother Siddhant who told him that he must help people who support him and named Lopamudra Raut as one of them.

Kids bring Lopa-Priyanka together



Housemates are happy to see Priyanka’s kids. (Colors)

Alex and Jermaine, Priyanka’s kids, entered the house and everyone was happy to see them. Even Lopa had a good time with the kids. When the kids asked Lopa, “Aap log kyu lad rahe ho?, alluding to her fights with Priyanka, both the women were left speechless.

