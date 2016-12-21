Bigg Boss 10: Why is Priyanka Jagga fighting with Mona and Nitibha?

Priyanka Jagga is coming back to her old form inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 house, and it is bad news for everybody else. On Tuesday night’s episode, we saw her locking horns with Nitibha Kaul and Monalisa. Her antics were so cruel that Bigg Boss had to end the luxury budget task midway!

Priyanka fights with Mona



Priyanka told Mona that she did not believe her when she came into the house, and told her everything that was happening outside. Mona, who has an obvious dislike for Priyanka, lashed out at her saying that she will believe her housemates over her. The two women were discussing the video clips Mona saw on Monday where Bani and Gaurav claimed Mona and Manveer were way beyond ‘brother-sister’.

Love blossoms inside Bigg Boss house



Bigg Boss assigned couples for the task for which they needed to behave in a particular manner. The couples were - Bani Judge-Gaurav Chopra, Nitibha Kaul-Manveer Gujjar, Manu Punjabi- Monalisa and Lopamudra Raut-Rohan Mehra. While Priyanka played the role of a strict warden and principal of the girls hostel, Swami Om was the principal of the boys hostel. As part of the task, the boyfriends were supposed to write love notes to their girlfriends. The boys were supposed to hand the notes secretly to their partners. The girls had to keep these love notes from their boyfriends and place them in lockers provided to them in the living area. The wardens were unaware of the notes as they needed to ensure that there is no communication among the girls and boys.

Priyanka fights with Nitibha



Later in the day, Priyanka got physical with Nitibha, picked up a fight with Lopa and Rohan, and broke into everyone’s lockers to tear the love letters. When Priyanka and Swami Om’s behaviour became intolerant and obnoxious, Bigg Boss discontinued the task in order to bring back some sanity and peace inside the house.

