Bigg Boss 10: Why is Swami Om abusing Manu and Manveer?

Wednesday’s was a chaotic episode on Bigg Boss. After cancelling the luxury budget task on Tuesday due to the violent behaviour of Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami, Bigg Boss restarted the task on Wednesday but had to cancel it once again after Priyanka and Swamiji got abusive.

We take a look at some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Swami irks Manu



Even after being warned by the housemates not to get personal, Om Swami made some unpleasant remarks against Piku, Manu Punjabi’s fiancé, which made Manu lose all his cool.The participants joined Manu in his fight against Swami and for the second consecutive day, Bigg Boss had to cancel the luxury budget task. Later, Swamiji also locked horns with Manveer.

Om Swami repairs a door



We saw in the last episode how Om Swami damaged one of the properties of the Bigg Boss 10 house by not only disregarding the rules but also going against all the housemates.

Bani-Gaurav dinner date



As the housemates in the Bigg Boss house have seen several ups and downs, the announcement of a ‘Romantic Date’ for Gaurav and Bani changed the tense atmosphere of the house completely! Certainly a breather!

Priyanka and Manu’s fight



As the task started, Priyanka began abusing Mona and when Manu interrupted, Priyanka was further infuriated. She started saying mean things about his mother and fiancee. Manu got angry and stated that he could never trust Priyanka.

