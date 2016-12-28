 Bigg Boss 10: Why is Swamiji trying to strangle Rohan? | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 10: Why is Swamiji trying to strangle Rohan?

tv Updated: Dec 28, 2016 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Swamiji continues to play the creator of all chaos inside Bigg Boss house. (Colors)

As part of the ongoing captaincy task, the contestants are supposed to enter an ‘igloo’ placed in the garden area. Om Swamiji is more than happy to add to the chaos.

After Bani, Lopa and Om Swami are out of the captaincy task, Rohan, Manu and Manveer fight it out in the last stage of the task. Swami Om stations himself near the entrance of the igloo and says that he wants to enjoy the final competition.

Manveer asks him to move aside and watch it from a distance but he refuses to move. When Manveer and Rohan try to get inside the igloo, Swamiji tries to strangle Rohan. Lopa and Gaurav are shocked to see this and lash out at Swami Om for sabotages the entire task.

When Swami Om goes and hides under his blanket, Lopa, Rohan and Gaurav confront him and make him realise that he has committed a huge mistake and somebody could have been hurt in the process.

Amid all this, Manu loses out on a chance of entering the igloo and of becoming the next captain of the house.

Meanwhile, Gaurav and Bani are seen rekindling their friendship. There are cute moments in which the duo tease each other and giggle like kids.

