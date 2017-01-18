Bigg Boss 10: Why Manu Punjabi should be the winner

As Bigg Boss 10 hurtles towards its penultimate week, with one controversy after another keeping the reality show’s fans glued to their TV screens every night, the fight for the BIG prize is getting equally tough. After all the bitter fights and the dreaded evictions, only 6 contestants remain in the house: These are Rohan Mehra, Monalisa Antara, Lopamudra Raut, Bani Judge, Manveer Gujjar and Manu Punjabi.

Manu Punjabi and Bani Judge have been two strong players in the game. With Manveer winning the ticket to finale, he is one of the main contenders.

We take a look at the contenders of Bigg Boss 10 trophy:

Manu Punjabi



Rajasthani businessman Manu Punjabi has been one of the most consistent entertainers on the show. From his antics during every task to his unapologetic friendships with Manveer and Monalisa, Manu endeared himself to the audiences in no time. Will he be the winner?

Bani Judge



MTV Roadies-fame Bani maintained an indifference throughout her Bigg Boss journey. Even her friendship with Rohan and Gaurav Chopra were not passionate enough to affect viewers. However, she has a characteristic confidence that overpowers her cold attitude and impresses fans. She also provided some interesting footage with her fights with Swamiji and Lopamudra Raut.

Manveer Gujjar



Manveer Gujjar has played dormant throughout his Bigg Boss stint. Other than some minor scuffles with Swamiji and his friendship with Nitibha Kaul, Manveer did not do anything to have the spotlight on him. However, he has been a good friend to Manu and his genuine personality has made him the first contestant to reach Bigg Boss 10 finale. Will he grab the winner’s trophy next weekend?

While we place our bets on Manu and Bani, who do you think deserves to win Bigg Boss 10? Take our poll:

