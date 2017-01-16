Bigg Boss 10: Will Monalisa get married to Vikrant on the show?

Trust Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 to shock us with surprises. Just when you thought Swami Om throwing urine at fellow contestants was the most bizarre thing you ever saw on national television, here’s another amusing development.

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 10 is also going to be the wedding venue of Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant. It seems the two are preparing for their marriage on the show.

For the uninitiated, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is a Bhojpuri actor who entered the Bigg Boss house a few days ago. He wasn’t happy with Monalisa’s proximity with Manu Punjabi.

Now we have learnt that he is going to enter the house again with his family and friends to propose marriage to Monalisa. And if she agrees, the two can get married on the sets.

Bigg Boss 10, which is reaching its finale in a couple of weeks, may witness a grand wedding. Brace yourself for more drama.

Bigg Boss 10 airs on Colors TV.