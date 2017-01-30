 Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar: Ex-contestants react to Noida boy’s victory | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar: Ex-contestants react to Noida boy’s victory

Bigg Boss 10 Updated: Jan 30, 2017 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Noida boy Manveer Gurjar became the first ‘common man’ winner of Bigg Boss.

On Sunday, Manveer Gurjar, the ‘commoner’ from Noida, beat the likes of famous film and TV industry figures to become the winner of Bigg Boss 10.

Aghapur, his village, erupted in joy. His brother Sachin began preparations to welcome him back home, surrounded by chants of ‘Manveer bhai zindabaad!’

“We have been campaigning since November, encouraging villagers and residents of Noida to support our Manveer. It is only because of the love he has received from people across India and other countries that he won the event,” says Sachin.

“We had an intuition from the past three-four days that Manveer bhai is going to win the show. As soon as Salman bhai announced the winner, the entire village erupted in joy,” says Amit Sharma, a friend of Manveer’s.

On Twitter, ex Bigg Boss contestants and industry figures shared their joy:

