Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar: Ex-contestants react to Noida boy’s victory

On Sunday, Manveer Gurjar, the ‘commoner’ from Noida, beat the likes of famous film and TV industry figures to become the winner of Bigg Boss 10.

Aghapur, his village, erupted in joy. His brother Sachin began preparations to welcome him back home, surrounded by chants of ‘Manveer bhai zindabaad!’

Read more

“We have been campaigning since November, encouraging villagers and residents of Noida to support our Manveer. It is only because of the love he has received from people across India and other countries that he won the event,” says Sachin.

“We had an intuition from the past three-four days that Manveer bhai is going to win the show. As soon as Salman bhai announced the winner, the entire village erupted in joy,” says Amit Sharma, a friend of Manveer’s.

On Twitter, ex Bigg Boss contestants and industry figures shared their joy:

Soooo happy for #manveergurjar 🤘🏻 very well deserved 😇 god bless gujjar bhai 🙏🏻 #BB10 — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) January 29, 2017

The suspense comes to an end. Congratulations #ManveerGurjar for being chosen the winner of @BiggBoss Season 10! #BB10GrandFinale @ColorsTV — Sudhanshu Vats (@Sudhanshu_Vats) January 29, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more