Bigg Boss 11: 5 reasons why Hina Khan presents a disturbing picture

Hina Khan, once TV’s most popular bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is busy flexing her muscles inside the Bigg Boss house. She tries her best to present herself as someone who is bullied by other inmates, something she has learnt from 2013’s winner Gauahar Khan. She may appear to be a prospective Bigg Boss 11 winner but is that for all the wrong reasons?

Truth be told, Hina Khan is the biggest bully this season. She stops at nothing while pushing other contestants to do what she wants them to do. We have seen this happening with Vikas Gupta and Dhinchak Pooja. In fact, Dhinchak Pooja suffered badly because of Hina’s attitude. She was seen crying within hours of entering the house.

However, like everything bad, Hina’s manipulative moves have been identified, and now others are calling her out. The whole facade of being a TV star is also fading away as beneath her carefully guarded exterior lies a scheming contestant who can go to any extent to win the show.

Here are the traits we have identified with Hina over her seven-week stay in the house.

Slut shaming: Hina Khan slut-shaming Arshi Khan during the recent luxury budget task left contestants and fans annoyed. Hina went on to attack Arshi’s “character” leaving her in tears. And this has not happened for the first time. Remember the wrestling task between Hina and Arshi Khan and how the former tried her best to get the host Salman Khan on her side? The fight really got violent after a while when Arshi actually dragged Hina in the mud, which was her reaction to Hina’s antics. From day one, Hina put herself on a much higher pedestal and continues to reiterate how she is the de facto star of the house.

Footage hungry: She keeps mocking Akash Dadlani for talking to the camera, but she is the one who does it the most. It’s just that she is not as innocent as Akash or Vikas Gupta who will do it for fun. She carefully plots her moves and then places herself in the game. It might be a great strategy but it never makes her look like a good person.

Self obsessed: Just how many times do we have to hear that Hina Khan is the best thing that has happened to the small screen and TV? It’s been a while since other actors have taken Hina’s place. They are far more popular than Hina and certainly more ethical. Hina’s behaviour irked her fellow participants even during the shooting of the realty show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and when Ravi Dubey and Ritwik Dhanjani visited the house they hinted towards it. What she said about south Indian actors is a case in point.

Manipulative: Currently, she has Priyank, Sapna and Luv Tyagi on her side. Interestingly, they are always on the verge of being evicted from the house. Sapna may get some votes from the Delhi-NCR region as she is popular for her songs in that area, but the other two have no choice than sticking with Hina. You may call it a good game plan, but shame on Hina for using them knowingly.

Agony aunt: She is also the self-appointed moral police of the house. Whether it is Benafsha cosying up to Priyank or Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra’s so-called romance, Hina has a take on everything. Hina goes to the extent of enacting their physical position during their tender moments. Who does that!

Now, take our poll: