 Bigg Boss 11: Abhishek Bachchan's stalker maybe coming to the show
Bigg Boss 11: Abhishek Bachchan’s stalker maybe coming to the show

Abhishek Bachchan’s stalker from 2007, who claimed she was married to him and slit her wrists outside his home, may be coming to Bigg Boss.

tv Updated: Aug 31, 2017 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Abhishek Bachchan’s stalker may be headed to Bigg Boss.
You’d think that after inviting an ex-pornstar, a senile godman and Rakhi Sawant on the show, nothing on Bigg Boss would really surprise us anymore, but you’d be wrong. The hit reality TV show is now rumoured to have invited actor Abhishek Bachchan’s stalker from 2007 as a participant on the show.

Jhanvi Kapoor, a Bhojpuri actor, created quite a ruckus 10 years ago, claiming that she was married to Abhishek. This was on the eve of Abhishek’s wedding with Aishwarya Rai.

Unnamed sources told DNA, “The makers want to bring in controversial figures who can create a storm. Jhanvi created a furore when she claimed that she was already married to Junior AB. She slit her wrist and grabbed all footage during the wedding, which was one of the most viewed in India. Jhanvi was a background dancer in Abhishek’s film, Dus.”

According to the report, she is now a self-proclaimed godwoman.

There were also reports that Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain actor Shilpa Shinde may also join the show. However, she has denied the reports. “These reports are just rumors, I am not interested in it (Bigg Boss),” Shilpa told Pinkvilla.

The show is likely to premiere on October 1 and will again be hosted by Salman Khan.

