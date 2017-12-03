Bigg Boss 11: After Gauahar, Hina Khan has got a new opponent in Bani J

Hina Khan is fast losing the support she had at the beginning of Bigg Boss 11. Thanks to her gossiping habits, Hina is making new enemies everyday. After Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Asha Negi, she has now lost the support of former Bigg Boss contestant Bani J.

Actually, a couple of days ago, a video went viral on the internet in which Hina was seen criticising Gauahar, Sakshi and Sanjeeda for different reasons.

Among other things, she had said that she has millions of more followers than Gauahar on social media. Later, Gauahar took offence to it and sly tweeted about Hina’s upbringing. Asha Negi joined the fight and pledged support for Gauahar.

Now, Gauahar has got another supporter in Bani J, a VJ and reality show contestant. She tweeted, “Umm I’m not watching this season as y’all know but I keep hearing about it +I just wanna take a moment to say smthng we all already know, you can’t touch @GAUAHAR_KHAN. You can’t reach where she’s at. So don’t bother hating, just sit back and appreciate. Spectate don’t speculate.”

Umm I’m not watching this season as y’all know but I keep hearing about it +I just wanna take a moment to say smthng we all already know, you can’t touch @GAUAHAR_KHAN. You can’t reach where she’s at. So don’t bother hating, just sit back and appreciate. Spectate don’t speculate. — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) December 1, 2017

With so many TV actors ganging up against Hina her stint outside house is going to be troublesome. Inside the house, she is managing just fine with occasional outbursts about her loneliness. But there is a reason Hina feels that way, isn’t it?

Follow @htshowbiz for more