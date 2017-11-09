Bigg Boss 11: After Hina Khan breaks down, boyfriend Rocky has a few words for her haters
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has shared a supportive post for her after he saw her crying again on the show.tv Updated: Nov 09, 2017 17:35 IST
Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has earned a name for herself in the house as one who cries the most. If not fighting with Arshi Khan or Akash Anil Dadlani, she is sitting by the pool, crying for the cameras.
While many think her behaviour is phony and a ploy for more footage, her boyfriend outside the house clearly doesn’t think so. Rocky Jaiswal has shared a long post, once again, on Instagram for her haters, telling them to appreciate her as the most real contestant on the show.
“I miss her and of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan, being what she is, never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered, she fought back but never abused,” he wrote in the post. “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks and gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shies away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target,” he added.
Rocky also talked about the other contestants in the house. “Some #hinahaters are supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who are getting physical and acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can you be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If you like cringe so much, so be it! But don’t throw s**t to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside.
“She’s so strong that the ones chanting her name with abuses and filth will not even be seen if they don’t do it ! Just imagine these psychos if they do not have someone as strong as Hina to fight with, right you can’t even imagine them because they will be invisible. And by the way even if they all stay inside the #Bigboss11 house for 5 years consecutively they will not be able to match the ‘footage’ Hina has already got, she doesn’t need it but can’t say the same for you all! We will not stand down! We will always be with Hina! She’s not perfect but whatever she Is, it’s the best the house has got! #hinahaters now do what you always do and try to catch up because you are way behind the truth,” he said.
Since her entry into the house, Rocky has regularly been posting supportive messages for Hina on Instagram. Check them out:
Thank you to all who are appreciating @realhinakhan 🙏 but a bigger thank you to all who are doing what they always do #spreadhate. Some appreciators are feeling bad because of what people are saying. To them I say that guys the entire point of doing #BIGBOSS was to be as real as u can be and for Hina that has always been the case. She doesn’t know diplomacy and she doesn’t have any ‘Filters’ to cushion her words but she will never stoop to the level of some people who are in the house or were however I also say that people who have such attributes are often more popular. The house has moments where right and wrong appear as we fit, according to our allegiances and not as how they really are! So don’t hate people who are commenting on Hina after watching some video because they are just giving their views on what they have seen, had they shown Arshi n others abusing n irritating for an entire week continuously in one chunk of a video I am sure the comments would be a little different. Remember social media gives u the platform to speak your mind but most jump to conclusions just as they come across an effect of something and happily forget what caused it in the first place. We luv her .. u may hate her ... but u God damn won’t be able to ignore her! Lastly, Allegiances will shift, change of heart will happen, there will be fights and there will be friendships inside the house just like the world outside but you’re welcome to judge and use some of your free time hoping someone will notice U just coz u were able to scratch a shining car while it was parked , m sure u know what I mean !!
Well, u never cease to surprise me @realhinakhan U r even more stronger than I thought u were. A simple girl who looks at everything through the same spectacle, no double standards, no discriminations and no bias. No wonder everyone is attracted towards u cuz ur so impossible to ignore, sum who like u..luv u n worship u....n some who like u ...talk ill about u to get ur attention it’s just the way ur charm works. I see a walking Heart when I look at u, full of emotions when ur vulnerable and hardcore practical when the wind blows south. A book in writing and for those who think ur inexperienced in life are just finding it difficult to not be able to predict the next chapter for u. We miss u here n pray that u conclude ur journey in #Bigboss11 with courage, grace, humour, substance and style!! 🙇
I can’t understand how can any sensible person support Shilpa. We all can see that she is acting crazy and Arshi is instigating everyone, @realhinakhan has acted in the most responsive yet dignified way one can possibly in this scenario. I admire her strength and personality because she is acting like a human being in @colorstv BB11 unlike others who wouldn’t stand for what’s right. Really proud of my girl #Sherrkhan @realhinakhan ! God Bless !!
