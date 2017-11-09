Bigg Boss 11: After Hina Khan breaks down, boyfriend Rocky has a few words for her haters

Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has earned a name for herself in the house as one who cries the most. If not fighting with Arshi Khan or Akash Anil Dadlani, she is sitting by the pool, crying for the cameras.

While many think her behaviour is phony and a ploy for more footage, her boyfriend outside the house clearly doesn’t think so. Rocky Jaiswal has shared a long post, once again, on Instagram for her haters, telling them to appreciate her as the most real contestant on the show.

“I miss her and of course it’s difficult to see her going through such heart wrenching moments but that’s what makes her a human being. @realhinakhan, being what she is, never said that someone else is jealous of her or insecure because of her popularity, even when she was showered abuses and cornered, she fought back but never abused,” he wrote in the post. “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks and gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shies away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target,” he added.

Rocky also talked about the other contestants in the house. “Some #hinahaters are supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who are getting physical and acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can you be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If you like cringe so much, so be it! But don’t throw s**t to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside.

“She’s so strong that the ones chanting her name with abuses and filth will not even be seen if they don’t do it ! Just imagine these psychos if they do not have someone as strong as Hina to fight with, right you can’t even imagine them because they will be invisible. And by the way even if they all stay inside the #Bigboss11 house for 5 years consecutively they will not be able to match the ‘footage’ Hina has already got, she doesn’t need it but can’t say the same for you all! We will not stand down! We will always be with Hina! She’s not perfect but whatever she Is, it’s the best the house has got! #hinahaters now do what you always do and try to catch up because you are way behind the truth,” he said.

Since her entry into the house, Rocky has regularly been posting supportive messages for Hina on Instagram. Check them out:

