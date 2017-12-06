 Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani forcibly kisses Shilpa Shinde in disturbing video. Twitter demands his eviction | tv | Hindustan Times
In the 13-second video, Akash Dadlani kisses Shilpa Shinde as she pushes him away. His brazen response is: What will you do now?

tv Updated: Dec 06, 2017 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Akash Dadlani deserves not just eviction but a criminal case filed against him.
In a disturbing video that surfaced online on Wednesday, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani is seen kissing Shilpa Shinde even as she tries her best to push him away. When she reacts in anger, Akash’s brazen response is, what will she do now.

In the 13-second video, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa and Akash are in the garden area and suddenly Akash forces a kiss on Shilpa. She snubs him saying, “Bahut maar khaega, thappad khaega abhi. Mujhe nahi baat karna (You will get a slap from me, I don’t want to talk to you).” But he continues harassing her, holds her forcibly and says, “Kya karegi, haan? Kya karegi? (What will you do?)”

Shilpa and Akash began the show on a rather positive note and Akash even used to call her mother. Things went south when they disagreed over tasks with their friendship souring.

The video looks like behind-the-scene footage and has not featured .

Makers of the show must take cognizance of the incident and take action against Akash. Twitter was abuzz with demands of Akash’s eviction from the show.

“This is totally sexual harassment. What a shameful act by Akash Dadlani. @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you need to take action. Bigg Boss isn’t a safe place for women right now. Mr. Akash Dadlani you’ll have to pay for this stupid act. #EvictAkashDadlani #JusticeForShilpa #BB11,” a Shilpa Shinde fan page tweeted.

