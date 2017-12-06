Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani forcibly kisses Shilpa Shinde in disturbing video. Twitter demands his eviction

In a disturbing video that surfaced online on Wednesday, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani is seen kissing Shilpa Shinde even as she tries her best to push him away. When she reacts in anger, Akash’s brazen response is, what will she do now.

In the 13-second video, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa and Akash are in the garden area and suddenly Akash forces a kiss on Shilpa. She snubs him saying, “Bahut maar khaega, thappad khaega abhi. Mujhe nahi baat karna (You will get a slap from me, I don’t want to talk to you).” But he continues harassing her, holds her forcibly and says, “Kya karegi, haan? Kya karegi? (What will you do?)”

Shilpa and Akash began the show on a rather positive note and Akash even used to call her mother. Things went south when they disagreed over tasks with their friendship souring.

The video looks like behind-the-scene footage and has not featured .

Makers of the show must take cognizance of the incident and take action against Akash. Twitter was abuzz with demands of Akash’s eviction from the show.

“This is totally sexual harassment. What a shameful act by Akash Dadlani. @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you need to take action. Bigg Boss isn’t a safe place for women right now. Mr. Akash Dadlani you’ll have to pay for this stupid act. #EvictAkashDadlani #JusticeForShilpa #BB11,” a Shilpa Shinde fan page tweeted.

Wtf? This is totally Sexual Harassment. What a shameful act by Akash Dadlani. @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you need to take action. Bigg Boss isn't a safe place for women right now. Mr. Akash Dadlani you'll have to pay for this stupid act. #EvictAkashDadlani #JusticeForShilpa #BB11 pic.twitter.com/wzDp77xyKS — Shilpa Shinde FC 💥 (@FC_ShilpaShinde) December 6, 2017

He call her maa

Do he kiss his mother also in same intention nd on lips.



Ise secret room nHi real jail me dalo



It's btr to quit watching @BiggBoss then to see such kind of disrespectful things#BB11 #BB11onVoot #shilpa@RealKruti101 @HerdHUSH @Im_ShilpaShinde @shilpa_shindey pic.twitter.com/uzAAyklbIe — Mayank Arora (@arora_mayank_) December 5, 2017

To all the biggboss fans and to all the fandoms this is a request lets forget our personal grudges once and fight for rights of a girl....#bb11#EvictAkashDadlani — Tushar Kushwaha 💥 (@Tushx3) December 6, 2017

Vikas fans are saying a WOMAN deserves sexual harassment is really disgusting..i wouldn't want any form of sexual harassment on any woman even if she was my enemy..you've shown your dirty minds vikas fans congratulations #EvictAkashDadlani https://t.co/DtQREiduEe — Shilpa Fans 💥 (@Shilpa_FC) December 6, 2017

