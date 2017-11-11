Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s publicist claims Priyank Sharma to be arrested soon

The fights inside Bigg Boss 11 house are spilling over to the outside world this year - reports claim Arshi Khan’s publicist has filed cases against contestants Priyank Sharma and Gehna Vasisth.

A Tellychakkar report quoted Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios claiming that Priyank could be arrested soon and police have started the process to obtain an arrest warrant. Remedios had filed a criminal defamation case against Priyank in October. “The police officials who are investigating the case have told me not to speak to the media in this regard, and I am sorry, I cannot share any more details,” it quoted the publicist as saying.

Remedios has also reportedly sued Gehana for Rs 1 crore and was quoted by the website as saying, “I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps onto the bandwagon. I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth’s PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth. On behalf of Arshi Khan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan.”

Earlier, talking about his FIR against the Bigg Boss contestants, Remedios had said, “Filing FIR/ criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary, Colors and Endemol today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused / guilty of permitting telecast of a legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matter including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gains.”

Arshi and her publicist were upset when Priyank, who returned to Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card entry after being kicked out for breaking rules, talked about an alleged Pune sex scandal involving her. Priyank asked Sapna Choudhary to use the phrase ‘Pune and Goa’ in front of Arshi in their next fight and when she did so, Arshi was left stunned. She approached Priyank to ask why he was revealing details about her personal life on the show and was later seen crying, “My parents will be so angry at me.”

