Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan says mosquito is India’s ‘national insect’, Bhutan is in Nepal. Watch video

Bigg Boss 11 house is not the destination you would go looking for general knowledge. However, Arshi Khan’s grasp of primary school-level information (or the lack of it) was shocking to say the least. It all started with Vikas Gupta turning into an impromptu quizmaster and Arshi Khan in the hot seat. He asked Arshi about Bhopal and which state’s capital it is. While she managed to answer that, the next question had her stymied: So what is the capital of Delhi? Her answer was “Bhopal”, which she took back after all the contestant’s started laughing. Vikas then told the camera: “Hi Alia (Bhatt), please meet your fan who wants to be like you, Arshi Khan.”

That started a flood of questions. When Vikas asked, “What is heavier -- one kilo iron, one kilo cotton or a kilo gold?” both Arshi and Hina Khan had it wrong. Arshi replied, “Iron,” prompting Vikas to say, “Mar jaa jake!” Hina said gold but later claimed she was joking.

He then asked, “Which one is the biggest planet - Moon, Pluto or Mars?” Arshi first said it should be Earth because, well, we live on it but then settled for moon. When the housemates started making fun of her, Arshi said, “Aise baddimaag to main hoon!”

Vikas then asked, “Which is the biggest - Sun, Jupiter, Pluto or Neptune.” Arshi then said, “Kisiko dekha hi nahi maine,” and started laughing at herself.

Arshi then told Vikas, “Mujhse pucho mai janana chahti hoon ye sab.” He asked her to name the country in which Bhutan is situated and she answered, “Nepal”.

Everyone booed Arshi when she said Karachi is the capital of Pakistan. Vikas also asked the “national insect” and Arshi picked “mosquito”.

