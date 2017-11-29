Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma or Luv Tyagi. Who should be kicked out of the show?

The fight to survive inside the house is becoming tougher by the day and more so for the commoners - this week, only commoners have been nominated for evictions. Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are in the danger zone.

Luv Tyagi

Luv started on an interesting note when he was one of the most active among five ‘padosis’ or neighbours on Bigg Boss 11. However, when the neighbours entered the house, Luv seemed to fade away in the background and has often used others to shield himself from tough tasks as well as nominations. Should he be allowed another week inside the house?

Bandgi Kalra

After a quiet start on the show, Bandgi attracted limelight with her fights and antics. She has also created ruckus, thanks to her closeness to Puneesh. From kissing under the blanket to getting locked up in the washroom, the couple has made quite an effort to get maximum footage on the show. Will it work in her favour and save her from evictions this weekend?

Puneesh Sharma

Other than fighting with fellow contestants, Puneesh also seems to be using his “relationship” with Bandgi as a game strategy. However, with both Puneesh and Bandgi being nominated for evictions, Tuesday’s episode hinted that Puneesh maybe rethinking his strategy. He was talking to Akash Dadlani when the latter said Bandgi might be using Puneesh for her advantage and Puneesh didn’t even react or deny, hinting towards the changing equations. Will he survive another week inside the house?

As the channel seeks votes from the viewers to decide who is the first one to be kicked out of the reality show, we invite our readers to vote for their least favourite contestant and decide who should be the one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

