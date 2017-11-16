Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra’s landlord throws her out, father hospitalised due to stress

Bandgi Kalra may be forming new connections inside the Bigg Boss house but only at the expense of severing old ones outside. Her landlord has reportedly decided to throw her out of her house once she returns from the show and her father is under a lot of stress due to her actions.

According to a report on Tellychakkar, Bandgi’s growing intimacy with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma is not sitting well with her landlord and relatives. “Her landlord does not want her to stay in his house and has informed her close friend that she should pack her bags and hunt for another house as soon as she’s back from Bigg Boss 11,” a source told the entertainment website. The source claims that the landlord has no ‘personal issues’ against her and wants her out as the residential complex where she lives is a ‘reputed’ one and the residents do not wish her to be an adverse influence on the children there. She will be made to leave the house as soon as she returns from the show.

Another source close to her family, has said that her family is unhappy with her behaviour and her father has been hospitalised due to high blood pressure. “Bandgi hails from a small town of Punjab called Jalalabad. Belonging to a well-to-do family, her relatives are immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi’s father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues,” the source said.

Bandgi and Puneesh have generated a lot of controversy for the show with their ‘relationship’. Bigg Boss shared several clips of them talking dirty to each other in the dead of the night, sharing kisses under sheets and also locking themselves in the bathroom.

She even accused her boyfriend Dennis Nagpal of wanting to ‘share’ her with his friends, which is why she no longer wants to be with him. He has denied all allegations.

