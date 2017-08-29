Bigg Boss 11: Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee might be a housemate on the show

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has been approached for season 11 of reality TV show Bigg Boss. Previously, Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa was a part of Bigg Boss 10, hosted by actor Salman Khan. Rani has starred with popular stars like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, and is also known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786.

“Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee has been approached for the show,” says a source adding that she is yet to accept the offer. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she made her Bhojpuri film debut with Sasura Bada Paisa Wala that released in 2004. She also received the best actress award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards in 2013, for her performance in the film, Nagin.

Bigg Boss, in the past too, has welcomed Bhojpuri actors on the show. While Nirahua, Sambhavna Seth, Ravi and Manoj were part of the show, many of them also attended actor Mona Lisa’s wedding with her beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, which took place inside the House.

Speculations are rife that actors Niti Taylor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Achint Kaur, Vikrant Singh Rajput and Nia Sharma have also been approached for the show. The makers have also reached out to Rahul Raj Singh, who was in a relationship with late actor Pratyusha Banerjee. Others approached include Vancouver-based fitness blogger Navpreet Banga who was in news for her resemblance to Priyanka Chopra, and Dhinchak Pooja, known for her songs such as Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter etc.

Like last season, this season will also be a mix of celebrity and commoners. This time. the theme is padosi (neighbours) —revealed in a promotional video released by the makers . In the video, Salman says, “Maine apne padosi se kya manga? Pyaar manga, sirf pyaar.” (What did I ask of my neighbour? I asked for love, only love.)

