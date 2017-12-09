Bigg Boss 11: Can Arshi Khan really stand up against Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is probably the biggest draw about Bigg Boss 11. It’s his hosting during Weekend Ka Vaar that ensures good TRPs for the show. It gets talked about for another week. That’s why the makers have always given him the free hand to take instant decisions on the show.

We have seen Salman Khan exercising his special right every now and then. He threw Priyank out of the house in the beginning of this season. That’s why the fans should be worried about Arshi Khan’s reaction to Salman’s accusations on Saturday’s episode.

In a clip tweeted by Bigg Boss, Arshi can be seen taking a stand against the mighty Khan. Without mincing her words, she accused Salman of taking Shilpa’s side.

Salman gave it a turn by asking Vikas Gupta about his choice of the captain of the house. Actually it’s Vikas Gupta’s backing that got Arshi the captaincy this week.

This move may get Arshi a much needed shot in the arm to play her natural game. She was anyway losing her ground inside the house.

.@Beingsalmankhan questions Arshi Khan about her comment to Shilpa Shinde. Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar tomorrow at 9 PM to find out what happens! pic.twitter.com/W3A8jyyM4e — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 9, 2017

The complete scene will be revealed only on the show, but it’s good to see somebody speaking up her mind without caring for the future. Otherwise, Bigg Boss 11 has seen diplomatic silences on most of the pressing topics including Akash Dadlani’s bizarre behaviour with Shilpa Shinde. Earlier this week, he tried to force a kiss on Shilpa.