Bigg Boss 11: Check out Salman Khan’s musical twist to the promo, Mouni Roy’s presence on the show

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is hosting the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss for the seventh time this year, often adds his own quirky twists to the special weekend episodes where he talks to the audience and the contestants. The promos for the latest season are out and we have learnt that he added his own bit to the promotional video as well.

The promo opens with Salman watering plants and singing ‘gamle mein rehne do’.

A source from the sets of promo told Hindustan Times, “During the promo shoot, where Salman talks about different kinds of neighbours, he suddenly surprised everyone when he asked if he could improvise. And, soon after, he was singing! He added his own brand of humour to the sequences making it truly entertaining.”

Bigg Boss 11 will be themed on neighbours. It can be anyone from he greedy neighbour who has never ending demands to the gossip monger. It can also be the annoying one who will relentlessly interfere in your matters or the cute boy next door.

Meanwhile, a new picture of Mouni Roy has also emerged from the sets of Bigg Boss 11 promo shoot, adding fuel to the rumour that she is likely to be seen in the new season along side Salman. The Naagin star, who has reportedly shot with Salman for a promo, was seen chatting with the Bollywood star and his team in between the shots.

