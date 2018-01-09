Bigg Boss 11: Commoners Puneesh, Akash or celebs Hina, Shilpa, Vikas, who will walk out in brutal mid-week eviction?

Even as Bigg Boss 11 reaches its finale week, there are five contestants left inside the house -- commoners Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani and celebs Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. A day after Luv Tyagi was voted out of the show, rumours are now rife that mid-week evictions may eliminate yet another candidate from the game.

Reports say a contestant will be given the chance to walk out with Rs 10 lakh and only four contestant will finally stay in the fray. This would be in keeping with earlier years when contestants have chosen to leave the game midway after choosing to accept a certain amount out of the prize money.

Here are how the various contestants stand in the game as of now...

Shilpa Shinde

One of the strongest contenders for winning Bigg Boss this year, Shilpa started her journey on a negative note where she targetted Vikas Gupta, raked up controversies around her ouster from the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and portrayed herself as the victim. However, with time, Vikas and Shilpa developed a love-hate relationship and now they look out for each other even as they fight at times. Of late, she has also formed a new bond with Hina. Will she become one of the finalists?

Hina Khan

She, too, was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 11 but Hina has lost her mojo and became more of a cry baby who fights with one and all. From confidantes Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma to erstwhile friend Vikas, Hina has locked horns with everyone and talked ill about all. In fact, she even threw shade at people from TV and film industry who are not even part of the show. She hasn’t made any real friends and she loses her temper every now and then. Will she survive the upcoming eviction and become one of the finalist?

Vikas Gupta

The former entertainment media professional appeared quite vulnerable at the beginning of the show when he cried after being bullied by Shilpa, but Vikas has now placed himself well in the house. He is a good strategist, but will that be enough for him to stay inside the Bigg Boss house?

Akash Dadlani

He seems irritating at times and is often in a zone most sane people would not venture. But Akash has a certain entertainment value that no other contestant offered in the current season. Will that be enough for him to become a finalist in Bigg Boss 11?

Puneesh Sharma

Puneesh has been proactive when it comes to various tasks but even he knows that he is probably the weak link. Without Akash’s nuisance value and the celebs’ fanbase, he has played the game with his wits. He has come a long way but will he survive another week inside the house?

Despite this being a no-nomination week, makers of Bigg Boss 11 have left the voting lines open and it will reportedly remain so till Tuesday 11:30pm. Take our poll to kick out your least favourite contestant from the show:

Arshi Khan, who was evicted a few weeks ago, will revisit the house as part of a task for two days. It is likely that she will be a key player during the mid-week evictions that are likely to be aired on Wednesday.

