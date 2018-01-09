Bigg Boss 11 contestant 2: Will Akash Dadlani trump celebs and emerge a winner?

The Bigg Boss 11 grand finale is set to take place the next weekend. Till then, we are going to weigh each contestant’s strong and weak points. After addressing Puneesh Sharma’s plus and minus points, we now move on to the other commoner in the house - Akash Dadlani.



Strengths

Entertaining: Since day one in the house, Akash has entertained housemates and the audience alike with his rapping. He even made one for Bigg Boss and choreographer Remo D’Souza decided to choreograph his song when he visited the house to promote Race 3.

Friendly: Despite his differences and fights with other contestants, Akash always manages to bounce back. He can also revive friendships and turn enemies into friends. Even when there is no one to cheer him up, Akash often talks to himself and manages to get back on his feet.

Weakness

Impulsive and arrogant: While it is not new for housemates to lose their cool inside the Bigg Boss house, Akash often does that and even crosses the limit in such situations. During various fights inside the house, Akash has often abused others in the house. Even Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde - the two contestants he claimed he was close to -- were not spared.

Centre for controversy: Not just inside the house, Akash’s tall claims got him some fame in the real world too. After he claimed he was a distant relative of musician Vishal Dadlani, the Bollywood music composer took to Twitter to refute his claims and wrote, “Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don’t know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times. With respect, I won’t work with someone just because they happen to have the same surname as I do. Even if he was my “dead brothers’ son” as is claimed, he’d have to work his way up and earn his place. Also, thankfully, I don’t have a brother, never have. This is to clarify that I have never met this gent and that I do not even know him. I wish him well, as I would any other musician. But that’s about it.”

This is for all at @BiggBoss and for the people who watch it. pic.twitter.com/M9gfGIbHGl — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 11, 2017

Perpetrator of assault: During an episode, Akash forcibly kissed Shilpa Shinde on her cheeks even as she tried her best to stop him and move away.Though there was much hue and cry around the incident till the time the show makers decided to milk it for publicity, there was no further action taken. In the 13-second video, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa and Akash were seen discussing something in the garden area when suddenly Akash forced a kiss on Shilpa. She snubbed him saying, “Bahut maar khaega, thappad khaega abhi. Mujhe nahi baat karna (You will get a slap from me, I don’t want to talk to you).” But he continues harassing her, holds her forcibly and says, “Kya karegi, haan? Kya karegi? (What will you do?)”

He call her maa

Do he kiss his mother also in same intention nd on lips.



Ise secret room nHi real jail me dalo



It's btr to quit watching @BiggBoss then to see such kind of disrespectful things#BB11 #BB11onVoot #shilpa@RealKruti101 @HerdHUSH @Im_ShilpaShinde @shilpa_shindey pic.twitter.com/uzAAyklbIe — IamArora (@IamArora_) December 5, 2017

Do you think Akash will emerge as the winner?

Follow @htshowbiz for more