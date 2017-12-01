Bigg Boss 11 Dec 1 written update: Vikas Gupta is the new captain of the house

Desperate contestants got a chance to leave their mark as Bigg Boss asked them to showcase their talent in the DJ battle round.

As per this task, two contestants were to be selected to play DJ and make others groove to their tunes. Inmates selected Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma to play against each other. The winner would also become the next captain of the house.

After a long time, the participants were seen in their usual self. It’s been a while since they got a chance to enjoy themselves, so nobody actually complained about the trendy numbers and a little dancing.

This week is special for Arshi Khan as this is her birthday week. She has been much mellowed now then before. With Arshi gone out of the limelight, it’s Hina Khan who has risen up to the occasion to create some controversies. More about that later.

First, let us tell you who won the DJ task. The winner and the new captain of the house is Vikas Gupta. He was unanimously chosen the winner, even his opponent Priyank Sharma voted for him.

This is his second stint as the captain. He was also the first captain of the house. The captain is immune of the nominations which means he can’t be evicted from the house unless there are special circumstances.

There is another important development inside the house. Hina Khan has finally realised the importance of friends. She has started feeling lonely and that’s a good sign for her ardent opponent Shilpa Shinde. An emotionally weak Hina will be easier to tackle.

Luv Tyagi and Bandgi Kalra are still clueless about their strategy. This makes them favourites to go out of the game during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Puneesh Sharma is still walking on a thin rope, but he contributes more to the game than Bandgi and Luv. However, it’s very difficult to predict who will stay in the house after this weekend.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.