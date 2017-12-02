Bigg Boss 11 Dec 2 written update: Puneesh is the ‘bad’ guy, but Hina not spared either

It was an evening when the tide was strongly against, at least, one of the Bigg Boss contestant -- Puneesh Sharma. However, as host Salman Khan took centrestage, coming seriously in his line of fire was Hina Khan too. The special guest on

Bigg Boss 11 this week was the ‘tigress’ from the upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif. And the icing on the cake was the launch of a new song from the film.

Here are the highlights from Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar:

Salman Khan and his voice

The show began with Salman joking about his voice saying you got to give him the brownie points. Why? Simply because one had to admire his ‘dedication’ and his ‘confidence’ in coming to host the show, with a voice like that.

Getting on with the show, Salman reiterated how this week could the eviction of any one of these three: Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi or Bandgi Kalra. The audience were then privy a bit of gossip -- Shilpa Shinde was feeling disgusted at Akash Dadlani’s little gossipy mind insisting that after Bandgi is knocked out of the show, Puneesh would ‘get close’ to Shilpa. Puneesh was quite upset about it and asked she could remain so calm. To which, Shilpa said how she was least bothered about who said what about her. Her self respect was far more important than anything else.

When Salman met all the inmates, he took Akash head-on about his insinuation. Akash, of course, played it down, insisting it was a just a ‘joke’. ‘Joke’ really?

Looking at Hiten, a poker-faced Salman asked why he hadn’t worn shorts. An obviously embarrassed Hiten Tejwani tried to cook up an excuse, but Salman was insistent that he wear a pair of shorts, as even the audience wanted to get a glimpse of Hiten’s ‘shaved’ legs. On Hiten’s return, Salman wouldn’t stop -- he joked how Hiten could now do ads for creams and lotions, or may be, bathroom fittings. Wait, Hiten could be an ideal candidate for an item number, he finally said! As everybody laughed, Hiten nodded in agreement with the last option. Soon, Hiten and Priyank Sharma broke into a dance routine and ‘danced’ to Katrina’s Chikni Chameli from

Agneepath. Hilarious!

Who’s the villain?

Soon enough, it was time for stock-taking. Salman wanted to know who, according to the inmates, was fit to be the villain.

Puneesh was the first choice with six of them choosing him, while Hina came second with three votes! Calling Puneesh to the dock (katghara), Salman asks him some pointed questions, all the time berating him for his bad behaviour.

“Aap ka bartav hum dekhte aaye hain. Aap ka out of control ho jaana, gandi gandi gaaliyan bakna, badtameez pesh aana aur phir kabhi kabhi maafi maang lete ho. Lekin, uske baad phir se square one pe aa jaate ho.”

In his defence, Puneesh said how he was compelled to behave in such a way because often the inmates provoked him. While he was genuinely sorry, he felt, sometimes it was natural of get out of control. Salman was, in no mood, to relent and told him squarely that often his moves and gestures were pretty calculated, certainly not a natural outburst, not an ‘impulsive’ action.

He also asked Shilpa why she did not intervene when Punnesh behaved the way he did. He told her, she ought to have taken a stand. He also pulled up Bandgi, who is otherwise close to Puneesh, for not driving sense into him. Bandgi tried telling

him that she did talk to him separately, to which Hina said that often Bandgi’s response vis-a-vis Puneesh seemed as if she was ‘justifying’ his behaviour. Bandgi wasn’t amused and the bad vibe their share was pretty obvious.

Next up was Hina’s trial. It was Bandgi’s turn to speak and she ‘sang’, accusing Hina of being vengeful and deliberately making the task (applying chilli power) painful for her. She said how her eyes burnt, how a small piece entered her eye and made life miserable for her, but Hina wouldn’t relent.

Hina, while acknowledging that she, perhaps, went too far, kept saying it wasn’t really meant to be as bad as it got. She also said how after going overboard initially, they tried to do the task in a ‘controlled’ manner. Vikas too jumped into the fray, adding fuel to the fire saying how the task wasn’t performed in the spirit of the game. He accused Priyank of not intervening in time.

Salman was just not amused by Hina’s behaviour -- he asked she could behave that way. He pulled up Prinyank too for his inaction. When Priyank said he had tasted the chilli to see how strong it was, Salman berated him saying how could he equate eating chilli with it being thrown into someone’s eyes.

Katrina makes an entry, Tiger Zinda Hai second song unveiled

More than half an hour into the programme, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif made an entry performing to the chart-busting song Swag Se Swagat. She came, she danced and conquered all. Salman and she played a game -- picking her favourite co-star, which she passed in flying colours. Later, there was another game -- the lie detector game, which again she eased past. However, Katrina was in no mood to let Salman got scot-free.

Lo and behold, Salman soon got a taste of his medicine when she made him sit on the lie detector chair and asked him the question that the ‘nation wants to know’ -- was Salman going to marry or not? To which, Salman playfully replied that some say he is well past the marriageable age. No one was convinced -- not the machine and certainly not Katrina.

The programme ended with a glimpse of the second song, ‘Dil Diyan Galla’, a soft romantic number featuring Katrina and Salman.

Salman signed off saying Bigg Boss 11 wasn’t done with Katrina yet and that she would enter the house on Sunday. Stay tuned.