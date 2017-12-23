Bigg Boss 11 Dec 23 written update: Arshi Khan is evicted while Vikas Gupta reaches semi-finals

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar on Saturday was packed with surprises. However, in a shock turn of events, the gossip girl of the house, Arshi Khan, was evicted.

Here are the highlights:

Salman Khan began the show by reminding everyone that since plotting, planning and discussing nominations is strictly not allowed inside the Bigg Boss house, all the inmates, barring Hina Khan, were nominated to be evicted earlier this week.

However, before things would unfold, it was time to spread the Christmas cheer -- contestants soon opened their gifts, given by other housemates.

While everyone got something or the other, some gifts were worth mentioning – despite being arch rivals, Shilpa gave Arshi a beautiful dress. Arshi was clearly touched by Shilpa’s gesture. But the funniest gift was Akash’s, who presented Hina with an egg.

Vikas is sad beyond words

Soon, it was time for Salman to chat with the inmates. He was quick to notice that Vikas, the mastermind, had been off colour in the week that went. Salman remarked that Hiten’s exit has hit Vikas hard, to which the latter agreed, saying that Hiten had been a close friend and helped him play better.

Vikas, along with the rest, agreed that it was Shilpa’s vote that got Hiten out. However, there was no point in blaming anyone as everyone was playing for themselves.

Hiten Tejwani’s eviction hit Vikas Gupta hard.

Salman questions Hina on captaincy

Salman asked Hina why she did not let Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma or Luv Tyagi become the captain. Hina replied that she had in fact suggested Priyank’s name. Vikas interjected in between, adding that while Hina did indeed want to be the captain, she also wanted to be ‘mahaan’ and give it away as well. It doesn’t work that way, he added. Hina kept defending and that led to a bit of an argument between them.

Salman declares how all are nominated for eviction barring Hina Khan

Who’s safe, who is not

In the process of chatting with Vikas, Hina and the rest, Salman revealed in regular intervals who among them was safe – Shilpa, Vikas and Akash were declared safe. Subsequently, Luv and Priyank too were declared safe. The only two left were Arshi and Puneesh.

Salman then asked all the inmates who, according to them, should leave and a majority picked Arshi. However, it seemed, none of them seriously thought she would be voted out.

Puneesh, however, felt he would go.

Hina makes a passionate argument about her captaincy

Arshi is evicted

After keeping all in suspense, Salman finally declared that it was in fact Arshi who had secured the least number of votes and had been evicted.

While all were shocked, Vikas took it really bad – these last two weeks have been tough for him. He lost Hiten last week, and now Arshi. He had declared how Arshi may have a sharp tongue but she has a clean heart.

Many were in tears as Arshi left the house. Shilpa too was seen weeping.

Arshi then met Salman in the studio and owned up to being wrong in insulting Shilpa the way she did.

However, Salman had another twist in store – Arshi was given the choice to make two inmates safe from eviction next week and go directly to the semi finals. She chose Vikas and Priyank.

Viewers vote live

Now came the mother of all twists – Salman then declared that only one would go to the semi finals. And deciding that would be viewers via a live vote.

Soon, the voting began – both were given a chance to present their case to the viewers, even as voting was on.

In the end, Vikas won with 71% votes while Priyank could manage 67%.

