Bigg Boss 11 Dec 24 written update: Mika Singh turns Santa Claus, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi fight it out

It was Christmas time on Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar on Sunday even as the audience and the contestants came to terms with Arshi Khan’s shock exit in the Saturday episode. It looked as if there was a conscious effort to lighten up the scene with Salman Khan and his guest, Mika Singh, ringing in some cheer.

However, as we are still talking Bigg Boss, some of the contestants’ real faces were revealed and friendship was put to test. All in all, Bigg Boss 11 delivered a Sunday episode which was more fun than tears and conspiracy.

Here are the highlights from Bigg Boss 11 Sunday episode:

Blow the balloon

Salman Khan began the episode with his customary salutations to all and wished every one on Christmas. After a quick look at what happened inside the house after Arshi Khan’s exit, it was time to interact with the contestants.

Salman introduced a new game – blowing balloons with the help of the seats from film 3 Idiots. The twist, however, was that the seats were to be used as pumps and the act of pumping air into the balloons was to be done with one’s buttocks!

It was quite a spectacle – with Priyank, Luv and Akash on the seats while Vikas, Hina and Shilpa helped with the balloons.

In the end, Luv and Akash had the maximum number of inflated balloons but since Luv’s balloons were inflated better, he won.

Mika’s musical entry

Soon, Salman took a break from the inmates and introduced the special guest – singer Mika Singh. The entry was spectacular with both performing to Salman’s hit songs sung by Mika such as Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Jumme ki Raat (Kick 2).

Continuing the revelry, Salman asked Mika to guess a song with the help of emoticons – the latter, of course, got them right. Both were Salman’s songs – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) and Oonchi Hai Building (Judwa 2). Mika even imitated Anu Malik who sang the latter in the original.

It was time to introduce Mika’s new single, Ali, to the audience.

Mika enters the house as Santa Claus

Housemates give a warm welcome to @MikaSingh! What does this Santa have in store for them? #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/A4leLdrX7N — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2017

Soon, Salman informed Mika that he was to enter the house as Santa Claus. Dressed in red, Mika, entered the house, much to the excitement of the inmates. He gave gifts to all – Hina got a packet of almonds to improve her memory while Akash got a pacifier!

Soon, it is time to play a game here too – Dedicate a song to a contestant. Mika would sing a line or two of a song and would invite one inmate to come up and dedicate the song to one of the contestants, who fitted the bill.

Here are some interesting mentions – for the song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Mika’, Shilpa picked Puneesh and Akash while for the song ‘Gandi Baat’ Hina picked Akash.

Salman interacts with team, plays ‘Guess Who Said It’

After Mika’s exit, it was Salman’s turn to chat with the contestants. He played a game, wherein he would repeat what one/more inmate had said about a contestant and the said contestant would then have to guess the person(s). He/she would get to spray foam in their faces.

While other housemates enjoy the task, @eyehinakhan doesn't seem to be happy with the task! Tune in to find out why! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/tvhIk2OOwy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2017

This too was rather funny. Hina was asked to guess who said about her: pohonchi hui cheez hai. Without any hesitation, she sprayed on Vikas’ face.

It was again Vikas’ turn to have foam in his face when Salman asked Shilpa to guess who said that she often played the victim card.

Sultani Akhada (dosti ke naam)

Next up was the Sultani Akhada with a ‘dosti ke naam’ twist. It was fought between Priyank and Luv, who seem to have fallen apart. Round 1 – where a participant had to state why he/she was better – was won by Luv.

However, fortunes turned in the second and third rounds which were wrestling bouts. Priyank won them easily.

Overall, tonight’s episode was good fun.

