Bigg Boss 11 Dec 25 written update: Akash celebrates Christmas by farting at Priyank

Immediately after the morning dance, Bigg Boss announced the week’s nomination procedure, adding that it would be different. Contestants would have to sit inside an enclosed dome and exit only after 42 minutes. The catch: They would have to estimate the time in their heads. Depending on how close they are to 42 minutes, they’d secure themselves from being nominated.

While they’re inside the dome, the other contestants could distract them from the outside. Bigg Boss also informed the contestants that the task would double as their luxury budget task for the week.

First up was Puneesh, who entered the dome and began counting down. Priyank and Vikas began yelling random numbers at him from the outside. Meanwhile, Shilpa and Akash devised their own strategies on the outside, developing a finger-based process to count the minutes. Puneesh was clearly lost inside the dome only after a few minutes of distraction. Luv had the brainwave to throw slices of papaya inside the dome, because Puneesh hates the fruit. It worked. Puneesh exited the dome, but didn’t seem too confident about his time.

Kaun hoga nominations ka shikaar? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/0dx3HMt3Ao — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

It was Priyank’s turn next. His strategy was to loudly count the time down, but he soon gave up and hid his face inside his hoodie to concentrate. Suddenly, Akash leapt up and farted inside the dome through a breathing hole. Hina began knocking on the dome, telling Priyank that according to her 42 minutes were up. But later she told the cameras that she’d lie about the times because she wanted to win.

When it was Akash’s turn to enter the dome, and he didn’t even try to keep track of the time, but instead chose to ‘rap’ and be generally distracting towards himself. In all this time, Shilpa had not taken part in the distraction and had been perfecting her finger-based counting system. Realising that they’d ignored her, Priyank went and screeched loudly at her. He soon gave up.

Akash exited after spending the most amount of time inside the dome and it was Luv’s turn. Within seconds of him entering the dome, Priyank returned to his screeching, and yelling random numbers. At that point, he was beginning to irritate even the people outside the dome.

Shilpa seemed to be the most in control inside the dome. While everyone tried to convince her that the 42 minutes were up, she seemed sure that more time needed to be spent inside. After blocking out the distraction, she pressed the bell to exit.

With that, the task was over. Bigg Boss gathered the contestants to announce the results. The two contestants who were nominated for evictions were Luv, who spent 9 minutes extra inside the dome, and Priyank, who exited more than 10 minutes before the 42 mark. Everyone was shocked that Akash’s careless attitude payed off. “I didn’t even count a second,” he kept repeating. Shilpa said that it was his good fortune.

Once again, Hina’s game was caught. The contestants figured out that she’d been misleading them. On Twitter, Hina’s haters started calling her ‘hyena’. But inside the house, Bigg Boss sent pizzas for the contestants on the occasion of Christmas, and for a few hours, all was forgotten.

Follow @htshowbiz for more