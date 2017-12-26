Bigg Boss 11 Dec 26 written update: Akash’s mother reiterates Vishal Dadlani is a close relative, dismisses composer’s claims

Bandgi returns to Bigg Boss 11. We soon see Shilpa Shinde’s brother entering the house too. Hina Khan shouts the loudest as boyfriend Rocky enters the house as well. Next to walk in is Luv Ranjan’s mother and he is worried what she might say on the show. Akash’s mother Sunita is on the show and he has this to say, “My mother snores so much.” Akash and Luv’s mothers name is Sunita and they are quite happy about this.

Vikas Gupta is overjoyed to see his mother but Priyank Sharma breaks down when his mother walks in. They are all across a wall from the contestants.

Hina shouts so loud that Rocky can hear her across the wall. Shilpa believes their relatives will soon start fighting. Luv says he is ready to give up captaincy to meet his mother.

.@eyehinakhan and Luv Tyagi have an intense discussion about the game! Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBUnseenAction pic.twitter.com/7h4YbVWCnb — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 26, 2017

Comedy competition jeetne ke liye gharwalon ne ki sabhi hadde paar! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/jnyDWK8ami — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 26, 2017

Bigg Boss announces that relatives have entered the house as part of a task. They will be new padosis who will judge the contestants on various mini-tasks. The winner will not only be safe during nominations but will also get to meet their relatives.

The first task is a cooking competition for 60 points. Most of the contestants struggle through the task. After the relatives taste the food, Shilpa emerges as the winner.

The next task demands contestants to make fun of others. The one which makes relatives laugh the loudest will win. Contestants use this opportunity to poke fun at others. It is Hina who comes out top during this contest.

Priyank is upset that Shilpa made fun of her dancing while Vikas believes his mother was being sarcastic when she voted for Luv.

Meanwhile, there is trouble brewing between the relatives. Shilpa’s brother and Vikas’ mother have a moment of disagreement but it is handled diplomatically. Akash’s mother, meanwhile, reiterates that he is a close relative of composer Vishal Dadlani. She says Vishal tweeted saying he has never met Akash but he was lying. She says her wedding album has photos of the entire family and Akash met him when he came to Mumbai.

Akash had said earlier in the show that he is related to the Bollywood music composer but Vishal had tweeted that he doesn’t know the “dude on Bigg Boss”.

