Bigg Boss 11 Dec 28 written update: A lot of howling, wailing, weeping, sobbing, blubbering, bawling

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss began with spilled over animosity from the previous day’s task. Akash wished Vikas a good morning but Vikas ignored him, and everyone else, and sulked in the corner. The new task was then announced, in which the contestants would have to make gift baskets for their family members, who were staying in the secret room next door.

Whichever contestant manages to make the most impressive basket would be declared the winner.

Even though Bandgi is no longer a part of the game, she and Puneesh were continuing their ‘relationship’. Puneesh sent across a basket filled with their memories together. The others made baskets with meaningful objects, which they handed over to their family. But not Akash. He sent over tissue paper and deodorant.

Convinced that only the winner would get to meet their family member, the parents and partners were conflicted. They couldn’t decide on who’d made the best gift basket. Hina’s boyfriend was ready to sacrifice meeting her because he felt that a mother should meet their child. But Bigg Boss was one step ahead of them, so instead of picking one winner, Bigg Boss announced that everyone would get to meet their families.

The tears flowed like a river.

The next few minutes was mostly just a lot of crying. Different kinds of crying. Howling, wailing, weeping, sobbing, blubbering and bawling when Priyank and Luv’s moms came in. But between all that, Hina, Shilpa and Puneesh had a debate about whether or not they’d kiss their partners on national TV. Hina said no, while the other two said they would.

But the acid test came a minute later when Bandgi entered the house. Puneesh kept going in for the kiss at least half a dozen times but Bandgi kept dodging him. Denied.

Hina was on her best behaviour, as promised. She and her boyfriend did a long Bollywood hug. After that she asked him if she could win the show. He said yes. Because he’s her boyfriend.

Shilpa maintained her composure when her brother came in, and the meeting passed without too many tears. But she cried too. And it was a warm house she returned to when it was time for her brother to leave. There were hugs all around.

Vikas’ interaction with his mother happened with her on his lap and the both of them not being able to speak because of the kisses they were planting on each other’s faces.

The episode ended with Shilpa, Puneesh and Akash strengthening their bond by plotting against Vikas.

