Bigg Boss 11 Dec 3 written update: Bandgi Kalra gets evicted, Puneesh is inconsolable

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar was the elimination round with Luv Tyagi, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma in the line of fire. Needless to say, Salman Khan kept the momentum going till the very end, slowly inching towards the final result.

Here are the highlights:

Impress Katrina

As Salman had promised on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, Sunday saw Katrina Kaif enter the Bigg Boss house, much to the excitement of the team. Salman tasked Shilpa Shinde to take care of her. The inmates, boys in particular, had to attempt to impress the actor.

Shilpa first asked the boys to make rotis (flat Indian bread) as their first attempt. Bravely, as they got down to doing it, one by one, their limitations come to the fore. Of the lot, Puneesh was adjudged the best while Priyank was a disaster.

Next, Shilpa asked the boys to do belly dancing. Much to the mirth of all the inmates, the dance show was hilarious, more so as Katrina insisted that they show their abs! This time it was Priyank’s turn to walk away with praise. But the real winner was Vikas Gupta, who scored a perfect 100% while Hiten Tejwani was a disappointment!

The third attempt involved drawing her sketch. Hiten, Vikas and Priyank were to participate. Vikas was perhaps the only saving grace here.

As the ‘impress Katrina’ game played out, Shilpa then asked Salman to pitch in, which, of course, he did by reciting a couplet from Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina’s film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan,

Teri hansi ki beparwah gustaakhiyaan,

Teri zulfon ki lehraati angdaaiyaan,

Nahin bhoolunga main

Jab tak hai jaan..

Jab tak hai jaan...

But witty as he is on the show, Salman cheekily replaced ‘jaan’ with ‘khan’ and changed the lyrics to:

Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan,

Teri hansi ki beparwah gustaakhiyaan,

Teri zulfon ki lehraati angdaaiyaan,

Nahin bhoolunga main

Jab tak hai Khan..

Jab tak hai Khan...

As the games ended, staying diplomatic as ever, Katrina chose Salman as the person who impressed her the most.

Finally, it was Katrina’s turn to dance and make the band of boys dance as well. The three of them – Hiten, Vikas and Priyank – tried to match her steps as she swayed to Swag to Swagat and Priyank nearly managed to copy her steps. Bravo!

Soon, it was time for Katrina to leave…

But the fun continues…

To ensure, the excitement did not end with Katrina’s exit, Salman then invited two contestants Luv and Puneesh, into the Sultani akhada (the wrestling pit). As the judge, he asked each why he deserved to stay in the Bigg Boss house. To their credit, both Luv and Puneesh, maintained a certain dignity while pushing their cases. Each exposed the weakness of the other, but, it was all in good humour.

In the best of three rounds, Luv beat Puneesh.

There was more mirth (perhaps misery) in store

What’s a Weekend Ka Waar without fun and mirth? The next game was a simple one – Salman asked one of the contestants to stand next to the swimming pool, while he asked candid questions about that contestant to one of the other inmates. For every correct answer, the contestant had to walk into the pool (it had steps).

Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Arshi were picked by Salman for the task.

As contestants got candid, here were some honest answers that emerged – Hina was called insecure, Vikas a coward, no one believed there was any genuine friendship between Shilpa and Arshi and the fight between Vikas and Priyank was thought to be fake. Phew!

Luv, Bandgi or Puneesh: Who would go?

Soon the time came when the evicted candidate’s name had to be revealed. As is Salman’s style, he solicited the opinion of all the inmates about who they thought should go.

Akash was convinced it should be Puneesh who should leave the BB11 house. He reasoned that Puneesh disrespected all and bad-mouthed everybody. Arshi Khan believed it would be Bandgi who would go as she has nothing in her kitty barring Puneesh. Besides, the world was keen on knowing how Puneesh would behave away from Bandgi’s influence.

Hina Khan opined that it would be Luv. She reasoned how there had been considerable improvement in his ‘game’ and how he has an innocence about him. However, he was weak in his game. Vikas also felt Luv ought to go though he had lately started to be more participative. Hiten and Shilpa too picked Luv as their ‘fall’ guy.

Of the three contestants in the danger zone – Puneesh and Bandgi – picked Luv while Luv agreed with Arshi that Bandgi ought to get the boot.

Majority felt Luv would go but Salman, while pretending to agree with them, swung a surprise by announcing that Luv was, infact, safe! His friends burst into raptures of delight, even as Bandgi and Puneesh sat glum. The ‘love birds’ were on the verge of being separated.

That’s when Salman asked them to move to the confession room to spend some time by themselves, discuss among them who should go and inform Salman accordingly.

It was touching to see, how both believed the other ought to stay – there was certainly a lot of heart-burn as both Bandgi and Puneesh got overwhelmed by the situation with Puneesh bursting into tears.

In the end, it was Bandgi who had been evicted, Salman announced.

The two kissed, hugged and wept while Bandgi kept telling him that he must win the game in the end and that she would be waiting for him.

As Puneesh entered the house again, everyone greeted him.

However, soon enough, game plans were thought of, loyalties questioned and strategies made.

